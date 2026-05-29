ENC animal shelter again halting all animal intake due to contagious virus

For the second time this month, Pitt County Animal Services is halting all animal intake at its shelter due to a contagious virus.

County officials announced the sudden closure after a dog on the stray side of the facility tested positive for canine parvovirus. This highly contagious and potentially fatal disease attacks a dog's gastrointestinal tract and spreads rapidly in kennel environments.

The suspension comes just over a week after the shelter reopened from a similar incident. Back on May 4th, the facility paused intakes after three dogs tested positive, only to resume operations last Tuesday.

Pet owners are urged to ensure their dogs are fully vaccinated against parvo.