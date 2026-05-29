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ENC animal shelter again halting all animal intake due to contagious virus

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2026 at 7:31 AM EDT

For the second time this month, Pitt County Animal Services is halting all animal intake at its shelter due to a contagious virus.

County officials announced the sudden closure after a dog on the stray side of the facility tested positive for canine parvovirus. This highly contagious and potentially fatal disease attacks a dog's gastrointestinal tract and spreads rapidly in kennel environments.

The suspension comes just over a week after the shelter reopened from a similar incident. Back on May 4th, the facility paused intakes after three dogs tested positive, only to resume operations last Tuesday.

Pet owners are urged to ensure their dogs are fully vaccinated against parvo.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston