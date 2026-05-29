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Davidson residents push back on proposed Duke Energy natural gas project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 29, 2026 at 7:26 PM EDT
Exterior photo of a Duke Energy natural gas plant
Courtesy Duke Energy
A Duke Energy natural gas plant in Asheville

A proposed natural gas project along the Yadkin River is drawing pushback from environmental advocates.

Duke Energy is proposing the construction of two natural gas power plants in Davidson and Davie counties. The company hasn’t identified exact sites, but it already owns properties in the area.

At a packed community meeting in Lexington, Clean Water for North Carolina’s Crystal Norford said the project could strain local water resources.

“One of these gas plants alone could withdraw 600,000 gallons from the Yadkin River per day, that is at the low end," she said.

Attendee Xander Bostick said he worries about the impact on local farms, including his own.

“The Yadkin is already low, but an estimated 250 farmers in Davidson and Davie County alone use the Yadkin River as a water source, so that's already concerning in itself.”

Duke has said more energy generation is needed to keep up with growing demand, tied in part to the proliferation of data centers.

The proposal is still in the early stages and will require several state and local approvals to move forward.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle