Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join our team! Public Radio East is hiring a Financial & Development Associate.

App State startup aims to reduce crop waste with sweet potato milk products

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT
A glass of sweet potato milk displayed next to a sweet potato
Courtesy Appalachian State University
App State researchers have spent two years developing a sweet potato-based milk product.

A startup at Appalachian State University has received a major grant to advance the development of a new plant-based milk product made from sweet potatoes.

Professor Brent Taubman and his research team launched Rootsii to develop new uses for surplus sweet potatoes — ASU estimates over 63 million pounds of them go to waste each year.

The company has spent two years developing a sweet potato milk to tap into the booming plant-based milk industry. Now, backed by the $1.8 million grant from NCInnovation, Rootsii is working on sweet potato-based creamers, yogurt, ice cream and fermented foods like miso and hot sauce.

The grant will help support four App State student researchers who are testing formulations for nutritional content, flavor, texture and yield.

The company is aiming to have the products market-ready within two years.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle