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Technical glitches hamper end-of-grade testing for some CMS students

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
A teacher works with first-graders at Shamrock Gardens Elementary School.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
A teacher works with first-graders at Shamrock Gardens Elementary School.

Some students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were unable to finish their end-of-grade exams Thursday after technical problems disrupted online testing.

The district said in an email to families that “platform and/or server disruptions” affected students’ ability to complete the assessments, which are administered online.

“All students were properly monitored, and test materials were secured in accordance with testing protocols,” CMS wrote. “Our teams are actively working to resolve the issue.”

CMS said that affected students will resume the same tests Friday. Schools will share updated testing schedules with impacted students and families, according to the district.

Students in grades 3-8 across North Carolina are taking end-of-grade exams this week.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Public Instruction said the disruption was a local issue and not a statewide, systemwide problem.

DPI says its partners at NC State are working with Charlotte to help troubleshoot the issue.

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James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell