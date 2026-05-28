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Pandemic-era legal battle over North Carolina bar closures heading back to court next month

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 28, 2026 at 9:08 AM EDT
Adrian Scottow
/
Flickr via Openverse

A pandemic-era legal battle over North Carolina bar closures is heading back to court next month, hit with a localized push by eastern North Carolina business owners.

Special Superior Court Judge Edwin Wilson has scheduled a June ninth hearing to finalize which businesses can sue the state for financial damages.

Local venues like New Bern’s Beer Army Burger Company and Greenville’s Club 519 joined the multi-year legal fight. They argue that forcing private taverns to lock down while restaurants and breweries reopened violated their constitutional right to the fruits of their own labor.

The state is asking the judge to dismiss the overarching Bar and Tavern Association from the suit, which would leave individual local bar owners to fight for their financial damages alone.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston