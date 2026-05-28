NOAA researchers heading to ENC docks to see how local fishing crews are surviving the current economy

Federal fisheries researchers are heading to eastern North Carolina docks to see how local fishing crews are surviving the current economy.

Social scientists from NOAA are visiting major regional ports—including Wanchese, Hatteras, and Beaufort—to conduct the 2026 Commercial Fishing Crew Survey.

The brief, ten-minute interviews give local deckhands and hired captains a direct voice to explain how rising fuel costs, labor shortages, and changing catch limits impact their livelihoods.

Officials emphasize that the study is completely voluntary and anonymous, ensuring local crews can speak honestly about their economic hardships and views on federal management without fear of regulation penalties.