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High-profile false advertising lawsuit against Jacksonville strip club will move forward to jury trial

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 28, 2026 at 9:13 AM EDT
Yelp

A federal judge is allowing a high-profile false advertising lawsuit against a Jacksonville strip club to move forward to a jury trial.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle rejected a motion by Tobie’s Gentleman’s Club to dismiss the case under the statute of limitations.

The lawsuit was brought by 28 international models, former Playboy Playmates, and Baywatch actress Carmen Electra.

The women allege the venue used their likenesses in more than 160 online advertisements without permission or pay, altering their photos to falsely imply they worked at the club.

Judge Boyle ruled that unresolved factual timelines surrounding the ads mean the case cannot be thrown out before trial.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston