High-profile false advertising lawsuit against Jacksonville strip club will move forward to jury trial

A federal judge is allowing a high-profile false advertising lawsuit against a Jacksonville strip club to move forward to a jury trial.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle rejected a motion by Tobie’s Gentleman’s Club to dismiss the case under the statute of limitations.

The lawsuit was brought by 28 international models, former Playboy Playmates, and Baywatch actress Carmen Electra.

The women allege the venue used their likenesses in more than 160 online advertisements without permission or pay, altering their photos to falsely imply they worked at the club.

Judge Boyle ruled that unresolved factual timelines surrounding the ads mean the case cannot be thrown out before trial.