Former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson sued for malicious prosecution

Former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is back in the legal spotlight.

A new civil lawsuit targets Mark Robinson for malicious prosecution. The legal action was filed by Louis Love Money, a former adult video store clerk whom Robinson previously sued for defamation during the 2024 gubernatorial race.

Money’s lawyers argue Robinson's original $50 million lawsuit against CNN and Money was nothing more than "political theater" meant to deceive voters.

The new legal push follows a podcast appearance where Robinson admitted he did have a long-term addiction to pornography starting in his youth. Money had publicly detailed Robinson’s frequent visits to a Greensboro adult store—claims Robinson aggressively denied at the time.

Robinson dropped his defamation lawsuit earlier this year and announced he will not seek public office. Now, this new suit aims to hold him accountable for abusing the court system.