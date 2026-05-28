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Former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson sued for malicious prosecution

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 28, 2026 at 8:59 AM EDT
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson arrives for a rally where he announced his candidacy for governor, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C.
(Photo: Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson arrives for a rally where he announced his candidacy for governor, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C.

Former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is back in the legal spotlight.

A new civil lawsuit targets Mark Robinson for malicious prosecution. The legal action was filed by Louis Love Money, a former adult video store clerk whom Robinson previously sued for defamation during the 2024 gubernatorial race.

Money’s lawyers argue Robinson's original $50 million lawsuit against CNN and Money was nothing more than "political theater" meant to deceive voters.

The new legal push follows a podcast appearance where Robinson admitted he did have a long-term addiction to pornography starting in his youth. Money had publicly detailed Robinson’s frequent visits to a Greensboro adult store—claims Robinson aggressively denied at the time.

Robinson dropped his defamation lawsuit earlier this year and announced he will not seek public office. Now, this new suit aims to hold him accountable for abusing the court system.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston