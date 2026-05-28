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ENC homeowners may be at a much higher risk for flooding than federal maps show

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 28, 2026 at 8:54 AM EDT
NOAA

Homeowners across New Bern, Jacksonville, and Greenville may be at a much higher risk for flooding than federal maps show.

A UNC-Chapel Hill study warns that 43 percent of North Carolina buildings that flooded over a recent two-decade span sat entirely outside FEMA's official hazard zones.

The data strikes a major chord here in Eastern North Carolina. Heavy rains and river overflows routinely threaten property owners from the Neuse River in New Bern to the Tar River basin in Greenville. Because these hard-hit properties sit outside federal lines, owners are rarely required to carry flood insurance, creating a massive financial blind spot.

Researchers say integrating local topography and density shows that inland cities like Jacksonville are just as vulnerable to repeat storm damage as the immediate coastline.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston