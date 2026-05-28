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Bipartisan push at the state legislature intended to protect pets from extreme weather

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 28, 2026 at 8:56 AM EDT
Screenshot from Greenville Police Department video
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A new bipartisan push at the state legislature is intended to protect pets from extreme weather.

As temperatures climb across North Carolina, lawmakers are advancing Duke’s Rescue Act. The bipartisan bill would establish the state's first uniform standards for pet care—banning owners from leaving dogs tethered outside in temperatures above eighty-five degrees, below freezing, or during severe storms.

The bill is named after a dog rescued from a severe chaining situation in Bertie County. Bill sponsor Representative Stephen Ross says the measure gives animal control officers the legal teeth they need to step in before neglect turns fatal.

The bill faces some pushback from hunting groups and the state Veterinary Medical Association over its broader impacts. However, advocates say a statewide baseline is desperately needed to fix North Carolina's patchwork of local animal laws.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston