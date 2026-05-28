Anglers and divers have two new underwater destinations to explore off the Outer Banks

Anglers and scuba divers have two massive new underwater destinations to explore off the Outer Banks.

The North Carolina Artificial Reef Program has completed a year-long project deploying 3,000 tons of recycled concrete to the Atlantic seafloor.

Officials say offshore reefs near Cape Hatteras and Ocracoke Inlet each received 1,500 tons of concrete pipe and boxes donated by the Department of Transportation.

The massive structures provide vital hard-bottom habitat for popular sport fish like black sea bass and triggerfish. Biologists say the reefs are already thriving, with divers reporting underwater visibility up to fifty feet.