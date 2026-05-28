Alamance County's proposed budget falls short of school district needs

Alamance-Burlington School System officials say that under the county’s proposed budget, the district will be starting the next fiscal year with a deficit.

Like many other North Carolina districts, officials say increased operating costs and proposed state raises for teachers are putting a strain on finances.

To break even, the district would need a $2.4 million increase in local funding. But the county manager’s proposal falls about $900,000 short. The school board discussed the situation this week.

“Obviously, we can't grow, which is disappointing in a lot of ways, because there's so much pressure on us as a district to get out of this low-performing place that we are," said Board Chair Sandy Ellington-Graves.

Superintendent Aaron Fleming also talked about the district's problems with facilities. He said many school gyms don't have air conditioning and that there are security concerns with school entrances and a lack of cameras.

"Here we are, 2026, and we don't have the basic infrastructure in our schools that, quite frankly, most schools in this state have," Fleming said.

Multiple members talked about the need for a quarter-cent sales tax to bring in revenue for schools. But Alamance voters have rejected those efforts on the ballot several times. The district ranks 109th out of 116 school systems for its total per-pupil funding.

According to a county survey of residents, 78% of respondents said funding the school system was their top priority in this year’s budget. But just under half said they’d support a proposed 2.25-cent property tax increase to help maintain services.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on June 1.