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Alamance County's proposed budget falls short of school district needs

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:38 PM EDT
Alamance-Burlington School System Board Chair Sandy Ellington-Graves
Courtesy Alamance-Burlington School System
Alamance-Burlington School System Board Chair Sandy Ellington-Graves speaks about the budget situation at a meeting this week.

Alamance-Burlington School System officials say that under the county’s proposed budget, the district will be starting the next fiscal year with a deficit.

Like many other North Carolina districts, officials say increased operating costs and proposed state raises for teachers are putting a strain on finances.

To break even, the district would need a $2.4 million increase in local funding. But the county manager’s proposal falls about $900,000 short. The school board discussed the situation this week.

“Obviously, we can't grow, which is disappointing in a lot of ways, because there's so much pressure on us as a district to get out of this low-performing place that we are," said Board Chair Sandy Ellington-Graves.

Superintendent Aaron Fleming also talked about the district's problems with facilities. He said many school gyms don't have air conditioning and that there are security concerns with school entrances and a lack of cameras.

"Here we are, 2026, and we don't have the basic infrastructure in our schools that, quite frankly, most schools in this state have," Fleming said.

Multiple members talked about the need for a quarter-cent sales tax to bring in revenue for schools. But Alamance voters have rejected those efforts on the ballot several times. The district ranks 109th out of 116 school systems for its total per-pupil funding.

According to a county survey of residents, 78% of respondents said funding the school system was their top priority in this year’s budget. But just under half said they’d support a proposed 2.25-cent property tax increase to help maintain services.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on June 1.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz