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Join our team! Public Radio East is hiring a Financial & Development Associate.

Greensboro launches initiative to spark commercial redevelopment

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
RISE Infill projects
Courtesy city of Greensboro
Representative projects RISE Infill can support

The City of Greensboro has launched a new initiative to support redevelopment efforts across the city. The program is called Revitalize, Invest, Strengthen, and Expand, or RISE Infill.

It’s geared toward the small property owner, landlord or real estate developer who has received a loan that falls short of covering all their construction project needs. That’s where, assuming they qualify, RISE Infill comes into play.

Greensboro Economic Development Manager Marshall Yandle says it begins by connecting them with one of four participating community banks.

"This would help in terms of sort of a mezzanine or gap financing program for commercial construction loans," says Yandle. "So areas of reinvestment — areas and corridors — that need a little extra help to get over the finish line."

He says the lender does the research, due diligence and underwriting. The city validates the geography and other requirements and participates in the loan as it moves forward.

Yandle says RISE Infill targets several reinvestment corridors and areas throughout the city, including downtown, West Market Street and East Gate City Boulevard. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford