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Greensboro expands hours for mental health crisis response team

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:38 PM EDT
downtown-greensboro.jpeg
WFDD File photo
Downtown Greensboro

A Greensboro program that sends behavioral health counselors, instead of police officers, to some emergency calls is expanding its hours.

The Clinician Alternative Response team will now operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to midnight — eight hours longer than during the program’s initial pilot phase.

The initiative allows mental health counselors to respond to certain low-risk calls without law enforcement. More complex situations are still handled through Greensboro’s existing Behavioral Health Response Team, which includes both clinicians and police officers.

Officials say clinicians responded to 45 calls during the roughly month-long pilot program earlier this year, easing demand on patrol officers.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle