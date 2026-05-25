WS/FCS to hold hearing on closure of The Special Children's School

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is holding a public hearing Tuesday evening to determine the future of two schools that serve students with significant developmental needs.

The district currently leases the spaces for The Special Children’s School and The Children’s Center. But officials are considering relocating students from the first site to a district-owned building to save money.

The board of education recommended moving Pre-K students at The Special Children’s School to Middle Fork Elementary. The older kids would transition to The Children’s Center, which would remain at the current facility under a new long-term lease.

But district documents show families expressed strong opposition to the plan, citing concerns about transportation to the new school, the lack of a specialized environment and splitting students up.

The superintendent will be recommending instead that all students at The Special Children’s School move to Ward Elementary, which is closer and would keep the kids together.

The school board will listen to feedback at the public hearing before voting on a plan.