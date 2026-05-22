Small eastern North Carolina hospital receives big national honors for how it treats patients

A small eastern North Carolina hospital is receiving big national honors for how it treats patients.

The Chartis Center for Rural Health named ECU Health Bertie Hospital in Windsor one of the top twenty critical access hospitals in the nation for patient perspective.

The ranking is based on a national index evaluating rural hospital operations and patient satisfaction. Hospital President Brian Harvill says the honor proves local patients can rely on the six-bed facility for high-quality care close to home.

The accolade follows a five-star quality rating from federal Medicare managers last fall.