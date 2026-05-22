Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join our team! Public Radio East is hiring a Financial & Development Associate.

Palestinian immigrant sentenced for orchestrating multiple murder-for-hire plots in Rocky Mount

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
Nahro Sudoi Innab was convicted in January for using interstate phone calls to arrange the killings of three local small business owners. Federal prosecutors say he continued his plot even while behind bars, offering fellow inmates up to $10,000 per hit.
U.S. Department of Justice
Nahro Sudoi Innab was convicted in January for using interstate phone calls to arrange the killings of three local small business owners. Federal prosecutors say he continued his plot even while behind bars, offering fellow inmates up to $10,000 per hit.

A 70-year-old Palestinian immigrant will spend the next thirty-five years in federal prison for orchestrating multiple murder-for-hire plots in Rocky Mount.

Nahro Sudoi Innab was convicted in January for using interstate phone calls to arrange the killings of three local small business owners. Federal prosecutors say he continued his plot even while behind bars, offering fellow inmates up to $10,000 per hit. The FBI thwarted the scheme using a cooperating defendant to secretly record the jailhouse conversations.

After the sentencing, said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said the Palestinian immigrant came here with unlimited potential to take advantage of the American dream, but instead wasted it by repeatedly trying to hire thugs to murder his perceived enemies.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston