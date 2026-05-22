Palestinian immigrant sentenced for orchestrating multiple murder-for-hire plots in Rocky Mount

A 70-year-old Palestinian immigrant will spend the next thirty-five years in federal prison for orchestrating multiple murder-for-hire plots in Rocky Mount.

Nahro Sudoi Innab was convicted in January for using interstate phone calls to arrange the killings of three local small business owners. Federal prosecutors say he continued his plot even while behind bars, offering fellow inmates up to $10,000 per hit. The FBI thwarted the scheme using a cooperating defendant to secretly record the jailhouse conversations.

After the sentencing, said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said the Palestinian immigrant came here with unlimited potential to take advantage of the American dream, but instead wasted it by repeatedly trying to hire thugs to murder his perceived enemies.