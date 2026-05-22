North Carolina Museum of Art Winston-Salem will soon open new downtown gallery

The North Carolina Museum of Art Winston-Salem, formerly SECCA, is setting up shop downtown while renovations continue at the museum’s forever home in Buena Vista.

The new space on 4th Street in the heart of the city’s entertainment and business district is a stone’s throw from where the museum first opened as an artist-run gallery 70 years ago. Beginning this summer, directors will bring visitors, artists and organizations together there to spark creativity through a variety of programs — outdoor concerts, vinyl nights and exhibitions.

Associate Director Devon Mackay says the first, titled “Unboxed,” will feature North Carolina artists who’ve contributed to the museum’s Portable Gallery program.

"We started to commission contemporary work from great artists in North Carolina to bring into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system," says Mackay. "We now take it to surrounding counties. And so it's about 13 artists, and it's all different types of mediums, different parts of North Carolina. There'll definitely be a few of your favorites there, but also people you have never heard of before."

The North Carolina Museum of Art in downtown Winston-Salem opens July 16th.

