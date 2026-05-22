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National forecasters predict quiet Atlantic hurricane season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT

While national forecasters predict a quiet Atlantic hurricane season, emergency officials in Eastern North Carolina warn local residents not to let their guard down.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its official outlook on Thursday, calling for an eighty percent chance of a below-normal season. Forecasters credit a strong El Niño pattern in the Pacific, which creates high-altitude winds that tear developing storms apart.

Despite the low numbers, state emergency managers emphasize it only takes one storm to cause a disaster. From coastal Ocracoke to inland communities along the Neuse and Pamlico rivers, eastern North Carolina remains highly vulnerable to slow-moving systems, high storm surges, and catastrophic inland flooding.

Officials urge families from the Outer Banks to the Inner Banks to finalize evacuation plans, stock disaster kits, and monitor local weather alerts before the season officially begins on June first.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston