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Mom who went viral for controversial images of dead daughter arrested in ENC on new child abuse charges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
Jeanie Ditty on Facebook

An Onslow County woman awaiting retrial for murder faces new child abuse allegations. Jeanie Ditty of Sneads Ferry was arrested after authorities say she struck her two-year-old daughter, causing severe injuries to the child’s face and eye.

Ditty was out on pretrial release for the 2015 death of her other two-year-old daughter, Macy. That initial murder trial in Cumberland County ended in a hung jury in 2020.

In 2016, Ditty went viral after she commissioned a photographer to digitally superimpose her deceased daughter Macy into "ghostly" graveyard pictures. The images were intended to portray her as a grieving mother, but they sparked immense public outrage when police arrested her for the toddler's murder just weeks later.

The eerie photographs also created lasting trauma for the photographer who was tricked into making them.

Following this latest arrest, a judge ordered Ditty held with no bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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