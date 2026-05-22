Mom who went viral for controversial images of dead daughter arrested in ENC on new child abuse charges

An Onslow County woman awaiting retrial for murder faces new child abuse allegations. Jeanie Ditty of Sneads Ferry was arrested after authorities say she struck her two-year-old daughter, causing severe injuries to the child’s face and eye.

Ditty was out on pretrial release for the 2015 death of her other two-year-old daughter, Macy. That initial murder trial in Cumberland County ended in a hung jury in 2020.

In 2016, Ditty went viral after she commissioned a photographer to digitally superimpose her deceased daughter Macy into "ghostly" graveyard pictures. The images were intended to portray her as a grieving mother, but they sparked immense public outrage when police arrested her for the toddler's murder just weeks later.

The eerie photographs also created lasting trauma for the photographer who was tricked into making them.

Following this latest arrest, a judge ordered Ditty held with no bond.