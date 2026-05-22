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Federal court ruling abruptly halts upcoming recreational red snapper season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.

A federal court ruling has abruptly halted the upcoming recreational red snapper season, impacting coastal communities across North Carolina.

Yesterday, a U.S. District Judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking special state-managed pilot programs just hours before execution. The decision freezes permits for four southeastern states, entirely canceling North Carolina’s planned season extension that was scheduled to begin on July first.

The legal challenge, led by commercial fishing and conservation groups, argues that expanded state harvesting threatens the vulnerable South Atlantic snapper population.

Because local snapper habitats reside almost exclusively in restricted federal waters, North Carolina recreational anglers face a total harvest closure for the foreseeable future.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston