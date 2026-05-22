Federal court ruling abruptly halts upcoming recreational red snapper season

A federal court ruling has abruptly halted the upcoming recreational red snapper season, impacting coastal communities across North Carolina.

Yesterday, a U.S. District Judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking special state-managed pilot programs just hours before execution. The decision freezes permits for four southeastern states, entirely canceling North Carolina’s planned season extension that was scheduled to begin on July first.

The legal challenge, led by commercial fishing and conservation groups, argues that expanded state harvesting threatens the vulnerable South Atlantic snapper population.

Because local snapper habitats reside almost exclusively in restricted federal waters, North Carolina recreational anglers face a total harvest closure for the foreseeable future.