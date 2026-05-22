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ENC state representative's controversial new bill igniting a fierce debate over reproductive rights.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
North Carolina Republican State Representative Keith Kidwell
(Photo: North Carolina General Assembly)
North Carolina Republican State Representative Keith Kidwell

A highly controversial new bill filed in Raleigh last week by eastern North Carolina Representative Keith Kidwell is igniting a fierce debate over reproductive rights.

House Bill 1232 proposes a constitutional amendment stating that legal human life begins at fertilization. Under the language of the proposal, any healthcare provider who performs an abortion or terminates a fertilized egg could face severe legal consequences. Specifically, the bill suggests that such actions could be prosecuted under existing homicide laws, which in North Carolina can carry penalties as severe as life imprisonment for first-degree murder.

While Representative Kidwell argues the measure is necessary to protect unborn life, legal and medical analysts warn the threat of homicide charges would not only ban abortion statewide, but also potentially impact standard In Vitro Fertilization procedures due to the legal status granted to fertilized eggs.

If approved by the General Assembly, the amendment would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide during the next general election.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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