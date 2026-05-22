DuPont spinoffs asking state’s highest court to throw out multi-million dollar environmental lawsuit

Spinoff companies for chemical giant DuPont are asking the state’s highest court to completely throw out a multi-million dollar environmental lawsuit.

The Chemours Company and EIDP Inc. filed briefs with the North Carolina Supreme Court, arguing that Attorney General Jeff Jackson does not have the legal authority to sue them over "forever chemical" contamination.

The corporations claim the lawsuit simply rehashes pollution issues at the Fayetteville Works plant that were already resolved through a binding 2019 consent order with state environmental regulators.

Attorneys for the spinoffs accuse the state of attempting to extract double damages. The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the high-stakes dispute in September.