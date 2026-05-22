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DuPont spinoffs asking state’s highest court to throw out multi-million dollar environmental lawsuit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
File: The N.C. Coastal Land Trust purchased 265 acres along 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for conservation purposes.
Coastal Land Trust
File: The Cape Fear River.

Spinoff companies for chemical giant DuPont are asking the state’s highest court to completely throw out a multi-million dollar environmental lawsuit.

The Chemours Company and EIDP Inc. filed briefs with the North Carolina Supreme Court, arguing that Attorney General Jeff Jackson does not have the legal authority to sue them over "forever chemical" contamination.

The corporations claim the lawsuit simply rehashes pollution issues at the Fayetteville Works plant that were already resolved through a binding 2019 consent order with state environmental regulators.

Attorneys for the spinoffs accuse the state of attempting to extract double damages. The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the high-stakes dispute in September.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston