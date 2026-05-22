Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join our team! Public Radio East is hiring a Financial & Development Associate.

Deceased loved ones honored while rebuilding North Carolina's marine ecosystems

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Division of Marine Fisheries officials said the unique balls do more than provide a permanent "living legacy" burial at sea. They actively create vital habitat for marine life by providing hard surfaces for coral, algae, and fish to colonize on the ocean floor.
North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries
Division of Marine Fisheries officials said the unique balls do more than provide a permanent "living legacy" burial at sea. They actively create vital habitat for marine life by providing hard surfaces for coral, algae, and fish to colonize on the ocean floor.

Loved ones are being honored while rebuilding North Carolina's marine ecosystems.

The North Carolina Artificial Reef Program has wrapped up its 2026 Memorial Project six miles offshore of Wilmington. In partnership with the organization Eternal Reefs, teams deployed ten specialized "eternal reefs" onto artificial reef AR-372.

The structures are heavy concrete reef balls mixed directly with the cremated ashes. The families who traveled to the coast for these placements represent a diverse mix of everyday citizens, including avid ocean fishermen, scuba divers, military veterans, and individuals who simply shared a deep lifelong love for the ocean and the North Carolina shoreline.

Division of Marine Fisheries officials said the unique balls do more than provide a permanent "living legacy" burial at sea. They actively create vital habitat for marine life by providing hard surfaces for coral, algae, and fish to colonize on the ocean floor.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston