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Private housing contractor pushing a federal court to throw lawsuit over squalid living conditions at Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 21, 2026 at 7:23 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Private housing contractor Lendlease Americas is pushing a federal court to completely throw out a lawsuit brought by U.S. military families over squalid living conditions.

The families claim the company ran uninhabitable, mold-infested homes at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune .

In its latest filing, Lendlease argues the plaintiffs fundamentally misunderstood its legal strategy. The developer insists North Carolina federal courts lack jurisdiction over the case because the company owns no property, employs no workers, and holds no active contracts in the state.

Lawyers for the Marine families previously argued the dispute must head toward a full trial, but Lendlease is urging the judge to dismiss the claims immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston