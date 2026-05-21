Private housing contractor pushing a federal court to throw lawsuit over squalid living conditions at Camp Lejeune

Private housing contractor Lendlease Americas is pushing a federal court to completely throw out a lawsuit brought by U.S. military families over squalid living conditions.

The families claim the company ran uninhabitable, mold-infested homes at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune .

In its latest filing, Lendlease argues the plaintiffs fundamentally misunderstood its legal strategy. The developer insists North Carolina federal courts lack jurisdiction over the case because the company owns no property, employs no workers, and holds no active contracts in the state.

Lawyers for the Marine families previously argued the dispute must head toward a full trial, but Lendlease is urging the judge to dismiss the claims immediately.