Newport launching initiative to protect community from flooding, severe weather, and coastal hazards

The Town of Newport is launching an initiative to protect its neighborhoods and public infrastructure from flooding, severe weather, and coastal hazards.

Local officials announced that Newport has been selected to join the North Carolina Resilient Coastal Communities Program.

Backed by roughly $70,000 in state technical assistance, the town will work alongside the Division of Coastal Management to identify local vulnerabilities and develop long-term storm resilience strategies.

The comprehensive planning project will examine risk areas across the town and is expected to run through October 2026.