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N.C. Congressman met with New Bern veteran to highlight a push for military benefits reform

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
Rretired Army Sergeant Eric Edmundson, highlighting a significant push in Washington for military benefits reform. Edmundson, a New Bern resident who suffered a severe anoxic brain injury from an IED blast in Iraq in 2005, is the local namesake behind the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act.
Retired Army Sergeant Eric Edmundson, a New Bern resident who suffered a severe anoxic brain injury from an IED blast in Iraq in 2005, is the local namesake behind the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act. The proposed legislation targets gaps in the Department of Veterans Affairs' assistance programs by providing an extra $10,000 dollars annually for catastrophically injured veterans who require full-time, at-home care.

North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy recently met with New Bern constituent and retired Army Sergeant Eric Edmundson, highlighting a significant push in Washington for military benefits reform.

Edmundson, a New Bern resident who suffered a severe anoxic brain injury from an IED blast in Iraq in 2005, is the local namesake behind the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act.

The proposed legislation targets gaps in the Department of Veterans Affairs' assistance programs by providing an extra $10,000 dollars annually for catastrophically injured veterans who require full-time, at-home care.

Barbara Burt with Gold Star Wives of America testified in support of the bill earlier this year. “When the spouse returned broken in body, in spirit, or in a flag draped casket, they stepped forward into a life of caregiving, loss, economic instability without hesitation," she said, "They served a nation that has not always served them.”

Currently advancing through the House, H.R. 6047 would modernize survivor benefits and expand VA home loan access for National Guard members and reservists.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston