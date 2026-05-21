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Judge rules N.C. company illegally prepared and presented disability claims for a fee without required V.A. accreditation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 21, 2026 at 7:20 AM EDT
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

A federal judge has handed a significant legal victory to military veterans after ruling a North Carolina company broke federal law.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles ruled that the Pinehurst-based firm Veterans Guardian illegally prepared and presented disability claims for a fee without required Department of Veterans Affairs accreditation. The court rejected the company's defense that it acted merely as an unaccredited "consultant."

The ruling is a critical win for a national class action lawsuit led by disabled veterans. They argue the company violates state consumer protection laws by charging predatory fees for services meant to be free or heavily regulated.

Veterans Guardian has heavily lobbied Congress to legalize its business model, arguing it helps veterans navigate complex government backlogs.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston