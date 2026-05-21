Judge rules N.C. company illegally prepared and presented disability claims for a fee without required V.A. accreditation

A federal judge has handed a significant legal victory to military veterans after ruling a North Carolina company broke federal law.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles ruled that the Pinehurst-based firm Veterans Guardian illegally prepared and presented disability claims for a fee without required Department of Veterans Affairs accreditation. The court rejected the company's defense that it acted merely as an unaccredited "consultant."

The ruling is a critical win for a national class action lawsuit led by disabled veterans. They argue the company violates state consumer protection laws by charging predatory fees for services meant to be free or heavily regulated.

Veterans Guardian has heavily lobbied Congress to legalize its business model, arguing it helps veterans navigate complex government backlogs.