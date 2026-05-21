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Former FBI Director seeks to delay his upcoming arraignment in a New Bern federal courtroom

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT

An ongoing federal legal battle is intensifying in a New Bern courtroom as former FBI Director James Comey seeks to delay his upcoming arraignment in a North Carolina court.

Comey’s legal team filed an unopposed motion to push the hearing back to October 2026, arguing they need more time to prepare a constitutional defense.

The former director faces up to ten years in prison after a federal grand jury indicted him for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump. The charges stem from a deleted May 2025 Instagram photo showing beach seashells arranged to spell out "86 47"—numbers prosecutors interpret as a call to eliminate the 47th president.

Comey maintains his innocence, calling the prosecution a politically motivated attack, while his lawyers plan to argue the post is protected free speech.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston