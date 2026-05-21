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Charlotte resident happily 'surprised' by CRTPO vote to rescind support for I‑77 project

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT
Corey Wilmore (left), who lives on Spruce Street speak with Jack Williams in the Wilmore Neighborhood.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Corey Wilmore (left), who lives on Spruce Street, speaks with Jack Williams in the Wilmore Neighborhood.

Residents in west Charlotte neighborhoods secured a major victory Wednesday night after the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization board voted to rescind support for the controversial Interstate 77 expansion project.

The decision followed a narrow 6-5 vote by the Charlotte City Council last week to withdraw its backing of the toll lanes expansion, a move that proved key in halting the multibillion-dollar project.

Chandler Wrenn lives in the Wilmore neighborhood near South End. The vote came as a surprise to the west Charlotte resident. Wrenn's home had been at risk of demolition under the proposal.

“Definitely surprised. This is not typically how these things go,” Wrenn said. “But I think a lot of the feedback from our neighbors has always been that this whole project has been rushed through and, in a lot of ways, shoved down our throat.”

Jack Williams is also a Wilmore resident. Williams said sustained local pressure ultimately led to the withdrawal of support.

“I think it’s the residents. I think it’s local groups like Sustain Charlotte, Black Political Causes,” Williams said. “This isn’t just one person or one group. I think it’s been an entire community effort.”

Williams credited several city leaders, including District 3 member Joy Mayo, for voting against the project at the Charlotte City Council meeting last week, which helped bring support tumbling down.

“We’re lucky to have city council members who have attended meetings and listened,” he said. “Our local District 3 representative, Joy Mayo, has been very involved in this from the beginning.”

Williams said the decision should prompt broader reflection on regional transportation priorities.

“This should be an opportunity for everybody to take a step back and rethink the regional transportation priorities,” Williams said. “And how we use our transit dollars wisely to build a system that works for everyone.”

State transportation officials have said funding originally set aside for the I‑77 project, estimated at about $700 million, will now be redirected to projects in other cities.

Wrenn said threats to pull funding are not new, but Charlotte’s size and economic importance give the city leverage.

“Charlotte is the biggest city in North and South Carolina,” Wrenn said. “It is the biggest economic driver. In a lot of ways, it is growing up and standing up for itself, and at some point, I hope we can get past this.”

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese