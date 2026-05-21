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American passenger feels 'betrayed' by federal order to stay in hantavirus quarantine

NPR | By Rob Stein
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT

NPR gets first broadcast interview with angry passenger from the hantavirus cruise ship who's being held against her wishes at the federal quarantine unit in Nebraska and is fighting to get out. It's very unusual for the federal government to legally require people to quarantine. But experts say the country may see more of these unusual involuntary confinements because of other outbreaks, including Ebola outbreak underway right now.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
See stories by Rob Stein