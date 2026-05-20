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Wake Forest University announces Peter Rodriguez as new president

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Wake Forest University President Elect Peter Rodriguez poses for photos on Hearn Plaza on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026.
Nick Fantasia
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Wake Forest University
Wake Forest University President-elect Peter Rodriguez poses for photos on Hearn Plaza on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026.

Wake Forest University has announced the appointment of its 15th president.

Peter Rodriguez is an academic economist who currently serves as the dean of Rice University’s School of Business in Texas. Prior to that role, he worked as a professor at the University of Virginia, an assistant professor at Texas A&M and as a lecturer and research assistant at Princeton University, among other roles.

Rodriguez holds a master's degree and Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M.

“Wake Forest is an institution of high quality that makes a genuine difference in the world," Rodriguez said in a statement. "It is the honor of my career to join the Wake Forest community as its next president. I look forward to getting to know the people who make up this special place and working together to advance the aspirations and ambitions of the University.”

WFU’s Board of Trustees approved Rodriguez following a months-long national search.

In a statement, the Presidential Search Committee said they were impressed by Rodriguez’s “academic credentials, business acumen, steady leadership, appetite for innovation, and a reputation for strong relationships across his various campuses.”

He will replace Susan Wente, who announced she was stepping down in October with plans to return to her roots as a faculty member focused on “mentoring and advancing science in service to society.”

Wente was the first woman to serve in the role, beginning in 2021. Rodriguez will begin his presidency on July 1.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz