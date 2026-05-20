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Motion filed to dismiss NC Bar and Tavern Association from lawsuit connected to pandemic-era forced bar closures

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:35 AM EDT
As a result of all the competition in the craft beer market, craft beer prices are rising more slowly than big-name beers, which are largely consumed by poorer people.
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North Carolina Governor Josh Stein wants a judge to throw out a pandemic-era lawsuit brought by local business owners, including operators in New Bern.

Stein filed a motion to dismiss the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association from a legal challenge first launched in 2020. That lawsuit contested mandatory COVID-19 shutdowns ordered by former Governor Roy Cooper.

Local venues like New Bern's Beer Army Burger Company joined the fight, arguing private bars were unfairly locked down while restaurants and breweries stayed open.

State lawyers now argue the association lacks the legal standing to seek financial damages for its members. If the judge agrees, the association will be dropped, but individual New Bern bar owners can still push forward with their personal claims.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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