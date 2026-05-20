Motion filed to dismiss NC Bar and Tavern Association from lawsuit connected to pandemic-era forced bar closures

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein wants a judge to throw out a pandemic-era lawsuit brought by local business owners, including operators in New Bern.

Stein filed a motion to dismiss the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association from a legal challenge first launched in 2020. That lawsuit contested mandatory COVID-19 shutdowns ordered by former Governor Roy Cooper.

Local venues like New Bern's Beer Army Burger Company joined the fight, arguing private bars were unfairly locked down while restaurants and breweries stayed open.

State lawyers now argue the association lacks the legal standing to seek financial damages for its members. If the judge agrees, the association will be dropped, but individual New Bern bar owners can still push forward with their personal claims.