Grand opening of the Senator Jim Perry Aviation Center for Excellence in Kinston

A new $25 million training facility is now open in Kinston to prepare students for high-paying aerospace careers in Eastern North Carolina.

Lenoir Community College celebrated the grand opening of the Senator Jim Perry Aviation Center for Excellence Tuesday at the North Carolina Global TransPark. The facility features state-of-the-art classrooms, advanced maintenance labs, and a massive heated aircraft hangar.

College President Dr. Rusty Hunt says the center will provide hands-on training for pilot technology, aircraft maintenance, and avionics. Local leaders said the center will build a direct talent pipeline for the region’s expanding aerospace industry without forcing young people to move away.