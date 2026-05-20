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Forsyth teachers, nonprofits push for more county funding at public hearing

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 20, 2026 at 7:14 PM EDT
forsyth county government center 2 (2).jpg
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The Forsyth County Government Center

Educators and nonprofit leaders packed a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, urging members to increase funding for schools and community services in next year’s budget.

Most of the roughly 100 speakers were teachers urging commissioners to fully fund the budget request from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, which includes support for exceptional children’s teachers and Spanish-language interpreters.

"This is about the students being shortchanged by our community's failure to invest in their future," said teacher Heather Morgan. "This is about the EC students who have lost beloved teachers and the consistency that many of them rely upon to thrive.”

Commissioners also heard from representatives of more than two dozen community organizations requesting support for services ranging from senior care to legal aid.

"This is the most that we have received for community grants that we can even remember," said County Manager Shontell Robinson.

She said nonprofits requested about $10 million in grant funding this year, though only $1.8 million is budgeted.

The school district is facing a similarly uphill battle — it's seeking roughly $33 million more than what Robinson outlined in her proposal.

The budget decision is ultimately up to commissioners; they can make changes until the final vote, which is scheduled for June 4.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle