Forsyth teachers, nonprofits push for more county funding at public hearing

Educators and nonprofit leaders packed a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, urging members to increase funding for schools and community services in next year’s budget.

Most of the roughly 100 speakers were teachers urging commissioners to fully fund the budget request from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, which includes support for exceptional children’s teachers and Spanish-language interpreters.

"This is about the students being shortchanged by our community's failure to invest in their future," said teacher Heather Morgan. "This is about the EC students who have lost beloved teachers and the consistency that many of them rely upon to thrive.”

Commissioners also heard from representatives of more than two dozen community organizations requesting support for services ranging from senior care to legal aid.

"This is the most that we have received for community grants that we can even remember," said County Manager Shontell Robinson.

She said nonprofits requested about $10 million in grant funding this year, though only $1.8 million is budgeted.

The school district is facing a similarly uphill battle — it's seeking roughly $33 million more than what Robinson outlined in her proposal.

The budget decision is ultimately up to commissioners; they can make changes until the final vote, which is scheduled for June 4.

