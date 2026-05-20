ENC government leader on hand as Governor signs executive order to help solve housing shortage

Governor Josh Stein signed a new executive order Tuesday targeting North Carolina’s compounding housing crisis, warning that the state faces a projected shortage of 765,000 homes by 2029 if local and state governments do not act quickly.

Executive Order 36 directs state agencies to cut administrative red tape, accelerate the redevelopment of state-owned properties, and streamline the construction of affordable starter homes and multi-generational housing units. State data shows that nearly half of all North Carolina renters are currently cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

Among the local leaders invited to speak at the Executive Mansion was Maysville Town Manager Schumata Brown. Representing eastern North Carolina, Brown emphasized that solving the supply crunch requires active, flexible participation from the state's smallest municipal governments.

"Town councils must be flexible and forward-thinking when working with developers and builders if we want real progress," Brown said. "We just can't always say no."

To lead the data-driven statewide initiative, Governor Stein announced the appointment of Janneke Ratcliffe as the state's new Senior Advisor for Housing Policy. Ratcliffe, a veteran housing research policy expert, will be tasked with standardizing state policies and setting measurable construction and affordability goals alongside local leaders.

