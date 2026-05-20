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Commercial gill net fishing to resume in several North Carolina waters next week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
NOAA

Commercial gill net fishing is set to resume in several North Carolina waters next week.

The Division of Marine Fisheries announced that starting Monday, parts of eastern Pamlico Sound, Core Sound, and waters down to the South Carolina line will reopen. These areas operate under a federal permit designed to limit interactions with protected sea turtles and sturgeon.

However, restrictions remain tight. Albemarle Sound, western Pamlico Sound, and the Pamlico, Pungo, Bay, and Neuse rivers will stay completely closed to these nets to protect Atlantic Sturgeon.

Fishermen targeting the newly opened zones must act quickly. They must report fishing plans through the Observer Trip Scheduling System by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. That can be done by calling the automated hotline at 833-487-8747 or at the division’s website.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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