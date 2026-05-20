Commercial gill net fishing to resume in several North Carolina waters next week

Commercial gill net fishing is set to resume in several North Carolina waters next week.

The Division of Marine Fisheries announced that starting Monday, parts of eastern Pamlico Sound, Core Sound, and waters down to the South Carolina line will reopen. These areas operate under a federal permit designed to limit interactions with protected sea turtles and sturgeon.

However, restrictions remain tight. Albemarle Sound, western Pamlico Sound, and the Pamlico, Pungo, Bay, and Neuse rivers will stay completely closed to these nets to protect Atlantic Sturgeon.

Fishermen targeting the newly opened zones must act quickly. They must report fishing plans through the Observer Trip Scheduling System by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. That can be done by calling the automated hotline at 833-487-8747 or at the division’s website.