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After fierce battle, state’s Division of Coastal Management assumes control of the Topsail Nature Preserve

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:38 AM EDT
North Carolina Division of Coastal Management

A decades-long battle over one of North Carolina's last undeveloped barrier islands has officially come to a close.

On Tuesday, the state’s Division of Coastal Management assumed control of the Topsail Nature Preserve, located on the island's southern tip. The 150-acre tract—long known as "The Point"—was at the center of a fierce zoning war after a developer tried to build a massive private compound on the pristine dunes.

Following overwhelming public backlash, the development plans were killed, sparking an $8 million community fundraising campaign to buy out the land.

State environmental officials say the historic transfer ensures the fragile sea turtle habitats and soundside beaches will now be protected from bulldozers forever.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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