After fierce battle, state’s Division of Coastal Management assumes control of the Topsail Nature Preserve

A decades-long battle over one of North Carolina's last undeveloped barrier islands has officially come to a close.

On Tuesday, the state’s Division of Coastal Management assumed control of the Topsail Nature Preserve, located on the island's southern tip. The 150-acre tract—long known as "The Point"—was at the center of a fierce zoning war after a developer tried to build a massive private compound on the pristine dunes.

Following overwhelming public backlash, the development plans were killed, sparking an $8 million community fundraising campaign to buy out the land.

State environmental officials say the historic transfer ensures the fragile sea turtle habitats and soundside beaches will now be protected from bulldozers forever.