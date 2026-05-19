Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prominent ENC teacher and coach suspended amid investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
Pitt County Schools officials have confirmed that Kurt Garner, a Business Education teacher and assistant soccer coach at J-H Rose High School, has been placed on administrative leave with pay. Garner is a highly regarded member of the faculty, having received the statewide Career and Technical Teacher of the Year award in 2023.
North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching
Pitt County Schools officials have confirmed that Kurt Garner, a Business Education teacher and assistant soccer coach at J-H Rose High School, has been placed on administrative leave with pay. Garner is a highly regarded member of the faculty, having received the statewide Career and Technical Teacher of the Year award in 2023.

An investigation is underway in Pitt County following the suspension of a prominent local educator and coach, just before his team was scheduled to play in a third-round playoff game.

Pitt County Schools officials have confirmed that Kurt Garner, a Business Education teacher and assistant soccer coach at J.H. Rose High School, has been placed on administrative leave with pay. District representatives declined to disclose the specific reasons for the disciplinary action, citing strict North Carolina personnel privacy statutes. However, school administration released a formal statement emphasizing that the district takes all matters involving student and staff welfare seriously, and is following all applicable regulatory policies.

Garner is a highly regarded member of the faculty, having received the statewide Career and Technical Teacher of the Year award in 2023.

The J.H. Rose’s girls’ soccer team went on to earn a 9-1 victory over White Oak yesterday (on Monday) in a third-round match-up in the NCHSAA Class 6A girls’ soccer playoffs.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston