Prominent ENC teacher and coach suspended amid investigation

An investigation is underway in Pitt County following the suspension of a prominent local educator and coach, just before his team was scheduled to play in a third-round playoff game.

Pitt County Schools officials have confirmed that Kurt Garner, a Business Education teacher and assistant soccer coach at J.H. Rose High School, has been placed on administrative leave with pay. District representatives declined to disclose the specific reasons for the disciplinary action, citing strict North Carolina personnel privacy statutes. However, school administration released a formal statement emphasizing that the district takes all matters involving student and staff welfare seriously, and is following all applicable regulatory policies.

Garner is a highly regarded member of the faculty, having received the statewide Career and Technical Teacher of the Year award in 2023.

The J.H. Rose’s girls’ soccer team went on to earn a 9-1 victory over White Oak yesterday (on Monday) in a third-round match-up in the NCHSAA Class 6A girls’ soccer playoffs.