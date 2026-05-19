Mallard Creek HS files appeal after runner disqualified in state championship race

Mallard Creek High School has filed a formal appeal after one of its winning track and field runners was disqualified for celebrating as he crossed the finish line, a decision that cost the school a chance at a third straight state championship.

Now viral videos show that as runner Nyan Brown crossed the finish line Saturday with a sizable lead, he raised his hand and held up five fingers — a gesture that his coach told media outlets represented five combined indoor and outdoor championships for Mallard Creek.

Mallard Creek boys track and field was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct after winning the 4x400 relay in the final event of the day. Had the result stayed, the Mavericks would have won the team state championship. Instead, they remained in second place.



You can read the… pic.twitter.com/fdWIAW1UXT — HighSchoolOT (@HighSchoolOT) May 16, 2026

Officials disqualified Brown immediately for the celebration, saying he had been warned against taunting after an earlier incident. According to the Charlotte Observer , Brown had earlier celebrated loudly in front of cameras after a record-setting run, but school leaders have denied that they ever received a warning from officials.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association confirmed Tuesday that Mallard Creek has appealed the decision. The appeal will be heard by the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board, which is part of the state Department of Public Instruction.

“The NCHSAA recognizes and understands there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved,” the association’s statement read. “As previously stated, officiating decisions made during competition are judgment calls administered by certified meet officials under NFHS playing rules and NCHSAA rules relative to unsporting behavior and actions, and are considered final decisions. The Association appreciates the efforts of the officials who are tasked with applying and enforcing those rules during our championship events.”

The group added that state law allows appeals to an independent appeals board appointed by the state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“This process is intended to provide a fair opportunity for a thorough review of the officiating decision,” NCHSAA said.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Brown said he was disappointed by the ruling but added that he hopes it “creates an opportunity for a larger conversation within track and field about allowing young athletes to celebrate major accomplishments.”

He acknowledged the earlier “loud and emotional” celebration, but noted it was an emotional reaction to breaking the state record for the 300-meter hurdle race, which he described as “one of the proudest moments of my life on the track.”

He added: “Anyone who has competed against me over the last 9 years knows that I have always competed with respect for the sport and respect for my opponents,” Brown wrote. “I would never intentionally taunt another athlete.”