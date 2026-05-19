Historic Lexington buildings damaged in early morning fire

An early morning fire heavily damaged and destroyed several businesses in the heart of Lexington on Tuesday.

Though no one was injured, the blaze essentially destroyed Main Street fixtures Shoto’s and The Candy Factory — officials say they’re both total losses.

The Lexington Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

Travis Stewart, executive director of the economic development nonprofit Uptown Lexington, called it a major blow to the community.

“All these are small business owners, and they play a huge part in the economics of the uptown district,” Stewart says. “Any day you’re up here, you see somebody walking around with a Candy Factory bag, or they’ve been to get a bagel or some pizza.”

Stewart says it’s especially painful because of the history of the structures. The Candy Factory building dates back to the 1890s. But he’s encouraged by the community’s quick response.

“I’ve had multiple calls from other businesses up here saying, 'Hey, how can we help our friends? Do they have immediate needs?'” he adds.

Stewart says he’s also received calls from historic preservation experts and downtown revitalization groups from around the state, all seeking to help business owners rebuild.