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Historic Lexington buildings damaged in early morning fire

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:52 PM EDT
Lexington will get federal funding for neighborhood revitalization and transportation planning. Image courtesy of the city of Lexington.
Courtesy city of Lexington
The Candy Factory and Shoto's on Main Street in Lexington were heavily damaged in the blaze.

An early morning fire heavily damaged and destroyed several businesses in the heart of Lexington on Tuesday.

Though no one was injured, the blaze essentially destroyed Main Street fixtures Shoto’s and The Candy Factory — officials say they’re both total losses.

The Lexington Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

Travis Stewart, executive director of the economic development nonprofit Uptown Lexington, called it a major blow to the community.

“All these are small business owners, and they play a huge part in the economics of the uptown district,” Stewart says. “Any day you’re up here, you see somebody walking around with a Candy Factory bag, or they’ve been to get a bagel or some pizza.”

Stewart says it’s especially painful because of the history of the structures. The Candy Factory building dates back to the 1890s. But he’s encouraged by the community’s quick response.

“I’ve had multiple calls from other businesses up here saying, 'Hey, how can we help our friends? Do they have immediate needs?'” he adds.

Stewart says he’s also received calls from historic preservation experts and downtown revitalization groups from around the state, all seeking to help business owners rebuild.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle