Four boaters and a dog rescued after their boat capsized near Oak Island

A rapid multi-agency response saved four boaters and a dog after their boat capsized near Oak Island Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed to the Lockwoods Folly Inlet after reports of a overturned boat. A passing civilian boat pulled two people and the dog from the water, while Oak Island Ocean Rescue used a manned boat and a drone to find and save the remaining two boaters. All victims were brought to shore within 15 minutes and treated for minor injuries.

Officials warn that the 19-foot Carolina Skiff is still stuck in the inlet's sandbar and is a critical navigational hazard. Beachgoers are urged not to touch the vessel if it washes ashore.

Following the successful rescue, local fire and rescue teams are reminding all boaters to wear approved life jackets, especially when navigating rough inlet waters.