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Four boaters and a dog rescued after their boat capsized near Oak Island

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
A passing civilian boat pulled two people and the dog from the water, while Oak Island Ocean Rescue used a manned boat and a drone to find and save the remaining two boaters. All victims were brought to shore within 15 minutes and treated for minor injuries.
Oak Island Ocean Rescue
A passing civilian boat pulled two people and the dog from the water, while Oak Island Ocean Rescue used a manned boat and a drone to find and save the remaining two boaters. All victims were brought to shore within 15 minutes and treated for minor injuries.

A rapid multi-agency response saved four boaters and a dog after their boat capsized near Oak Island Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed to the Lockwoods Folly Inlet after reports of a overturned boat. A passing civilian boat pulled two people and the dog from the water, while Oak Island Ocean Rescue used a manned boat and a drone to find and save the remaining two boaters. All victims were brought to shore within 15 minutes and treated for minor injuries.

Officials warn that the 19-foot Carolina Skiff is still stuck in the inlet's sandbar and is a critical navigational hazard. Beachgoers are urged not to touch the vessel if it washes ashore.

Following the successful rescue, local fire and rescue teams are reminding all boaters to wear approved life jackets, especially when navigating rough inlet waters.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston