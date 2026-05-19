Eastern North Carolina Community Roundup: Local Leaders Debate Taxes, Mergers, and Major Developments

Local governments across eastern North Carolina made critical decisions this week, stalling a fire tax and a middle school merger while greenlighting a major county department consolidation and Beaufort's long-awaited second gas station.

Jones County Delays Decision on Fire Protection Tax

Residents must wait until June 1 for a final decision on a proposed fire protection tax. Board members tabled the three-cent tax increase Monday night to allow for more review. If approved, the tax will cost the owner of a $200,000 home an extra $60 per year. The resulting revenue would deliver $30,000 to each of the county's seven volunteer fire departments and establish a $96,000 capital fund. Emergency Services Director Ryan Mills noted that over 60% of the county's fire trucks are past their 20-year lifespan, while outfitting a single firefighter now costs $13,000.

Parents, Staff Push Back Against Martin County Middle School Merger

A proposed middle school merger is drawing heavy backlash from parents and staff who fear negative impacts on students. The Board of Education heard fierce opposition Monday night regarding the plan to merge South Creek Middle into Riverside Middle. Superintendent Michelle White stated that dropping enrollment and over $2.5 million in needed repairs make keeping South Creek open financially impossible. Built for nearly 1,000 students, South Creek currently holds just 136. However, community members argued that because South Creek is the larger facility, Williamston students should move there instead of forcing local kids to travel. School board members expect to make a decision by June 1.

Pitt County Unanimously Approves Human Services Consolidation

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to consolidate two major county departments. The Health Department and the Department of Social Services will combine into a single, merged human services agency. County Manager Janis Gallagher stated the move is not designed to save the county money. Instead, the reorganization aims to streamline operations and provide more efficient services to the community.

Beaufort Celebrates Town Approval for Second Gas Station

While some eastern North Carolina communities lament the approval of new gas stations, the town of Beaufort is celebrating. Commissioners unanimously approved a special use permit for a new commercial development on Towns Drive, bringing a Minuteman convenience store, gas station, and car wash to the area. Planning Director Kyle Garner stated a second gas station is one of the town’s most critical needs, as Beaufort has relied on just a single station for years. The new site will also feature a drive-through restaurant, with Sonic currently named as the frontrunner. While nearby neighbors raised traffic safety concerns regarding shared access roads, officials noted that the permit structure allows the town to request project adjustments if necessary.

