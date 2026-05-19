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Cleanup continues after separate spills in two eastern North Carolina waterways

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT
File: manhole.
Joe Schlabotnik on Flickr
/
via Creative Commons
File: manhole.

More than 35,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Mill Creek early Monday morning following a city pump malfunction. Jacksonville officials state the wastewater overflow began around 2:30 a.m. near Dewitt Street. Crews successfully halted the spill five and a half hours later by repairing the primary pump's relay system.

Emergency crews have treated the site with chlorine and lime. Officials will monitor water quality until bacteria counts return to safe levels. The city emphasizes that drinking water remains completely unaffected and there is no danger to the public.

The Town of Beaufort is reporting a major wastewater spill after an equipment failure over the weekend. Officials say approximately 30,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged from the treatment facility on Freedom Park Road into Turner’s Creek. The spill lasted for about 30 minutes and was caused by a sudden electrical component failure.

Crews have since completed repairs to replace the failed parts and prevent further leaks.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston