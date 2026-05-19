Cleanup continues after separate spills in two eastern North Carolina waterways

More than 35,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Mill Creek early Monday morning following a city pump malfunction. Jacksonville officials state the wastewater overflow began around 2:30 a.m. near Dewitt Street. Crews successfully halted the spill five and a half hours later by repairing the primary pump's relay system.

Emergency crews have treated the site with chlorine and lime. Officials will monitor water quality until bacteria counts return to safe levels. The city emphasizes that drinking water remains completely unaffected and there is no danger to the public.

The Town of Beaufort is reporting a major wastewater spill after an equipment failure over the weekend. Officials say approximately 30,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged from the treatment facility on Freedom Park Road into Turner’s Creek. The spill lasted for about 30 minutes and was caused by a sudden electrical component failure.

Crews have since completed repairs to replace the failed parts and prevent further leaks.