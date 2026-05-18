Retired Onslow County Marine receiving national recognition for efforts to preserve military history

A retired Marine from Onslow County is receiving national recognition for her dedicated efforts to preserve military history.

Retired United States Marine Corps Master Sergeant Lisa C. Potts was recently awarded the prestigious Colonel Julia Hammond Award by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. Potts is being honored for her extensive work in documenting, archiving, and sharing the unique stories of trailblazing women who have served in the ranks of the Marine Corps.

Foundation officials praise her research for ensuring that the vital contributions of female Marines are permanently cemented into the nation's military history. Potts continues her advocacy work locally, inspiring the next generation of service members throughout eastern North Carolina.