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Retired Onslow County Marine receiving national recognition for efforts to preserve military history

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
Marine Corps Heritage Foundation

A retired Marine from Onslow County is receiving national recognition for her dedicated efforts to preserve military history.

Retired United States Marine Corps Master Sergeant Lisa C. Potts was recently awarded the prestigious Colonel Julia Hammond Award by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. Potts is being honored for her extensive work in documenting, archiving, and sharing the unique stories of trailblazing women who have served in the ranks of the Marine Corps.

Foundation officials praise her research for ensuring that the vital contributions of female Marines are permanently cemented into the nation's military history. Potts continues her advocacy work locally, inspiring the next generation of service members throughout eastern North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston