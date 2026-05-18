NC State Employees Association: noncompetitive pay primary cause of severe staffing crisis within state government

The State Employees Association of North Carolina says noncompetitive pay is the primary cause of a severe staffing crisis within state government.

Last week, the association launched a new data dashboard compiling findings from a State Auditor's report on long-term government job vacancies. SEANC leadership argues that the auditor’s independent inquiry fully vindicates their assertion: state positions are remaining unfilled simply because the salaries are too low to attract and retain qualified staff.

Union advocates warn that these chronic vacancies are no longer just an administrative issue. They are actively undermining the state’s ability to deliver essential public services to North Carolina residents.

SEANC is leveraging this new data tool to put pressure on state lawmakers, demanding significant salary increases in the upcoming budget to competitive levels that will finally fill these empty desks.