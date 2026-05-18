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NC State Employees Association: noncompetitive pay primary cause of severe staffing crisis within state government

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT
Employers desperate for workers are turning to signing bonuses and other hiring incentives, even for positions that pay a low hourly wage.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
FIle: Employers desperate for workers are turning to signing bonuses and other hiring incentives, even for positions that pay a low hourly wage.

The State Employees Association of North Carolina says noncompetitive pay is the primary cause of a severe staffing crisis within state government.

Last week, the association launched a new data dashboard compiling findings from a State Auditor's report on long-term government job vacancies. SEANC leadership argues that the auditor’s independent inquiry fully vindicates their assertion: state positions are remaining unfilled simply because the salaries are too low to attract and retain qualified staff.

Union advocates warn that these chronic vacancies are no longer just an administrative issue. They are actively undermining the state’s ability to deliver essential public services to North Carolina residents.

SEANC is leveraging this new data tool to put pressure on state lawmakers, demanding significant salary increases in the upcoming budget to competitive levels that will finally fill these empty desks.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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