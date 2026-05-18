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NC Congressman explains why he missed several high-profile legislative votes on Friday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
Congressman Don Davis

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is explaining his absence from Capitol Hill after missing several high-profile legislative votes on Friday.

The missed votes included the major military construction and veterans affairs funding bill for next year.

Congressman Davis, a veteran and Vice Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, traveled to Georgia to attend family day events for his son, Justin, who just completed U.S. Army basic training.

In a statement, Davis called it one of the proudest moments of his life. He emphasized that as an Air Force veteran and a father, he is deeply inspired by the next generation answering the call to serve.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston