NC Congressman explains why he missed several high-profile legislative votes on Friday

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is explaining his absence from Capitol Hill after missing several high-profile legislative votes on Friday.

The missed votes included the major military construction and veterans affairs funding bill for next year.

Congressman Davis, a veteran and Vice Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, traveled to Georgia to attend family day events for his son, Justin, who just completed U.S. Army basic training.

In a statement, Davis called it one of the proudest moments of his life. He emphasized that as an Air Force veteran and a father, he is deeply inspired by the next generation answering the call to serve.