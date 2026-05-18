Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic change of command at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
Capt. Kathryn Stewart, right, relieves Capt. Anja Dabelić as Commander and Director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune during the Change of Command ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Woods
/
United States Navy
Capt. Kathryn Stewart, right, relieves Capt. Anja Dabelić as Commander and Director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune during the Change of Command ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has a new leader following a change of command ceremony on Friday at the Marston Pavilion.

Navy Captain Kathryn Stewart assumed command from Captain Anja Dabeli, who retired after 24 years of military service. Dabeli leaves a legacy of expanding outpatient clinic technology and overseeing care for over 153,000 beneficiaries.

Captain Stewart makes history as the first Navy Nurse Corps officer to lead the medical center. She previously served as executive officer of the USNS Comfort hospital ship and is familiar with the base, having worked at the Camp Lejeune medical center from 2018 to 2021.

Looking ahead, one of Stewart's immediate priorities will be overseeing the medical center’s operating rooms, which are scheduled to reopen next month following extensive HVAC and infrastructure repairs.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston