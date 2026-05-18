Historic change of command at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has a new leader following a change of command ceremony on Friday at the Marston Pavilion.

Navy Captain Kathryn Stewart assumed command from Captain Anja Dabeli, who retired after 24 years of military service. Dabeli leaves a legacy of expanding outpatient clinic technology and overseeing care for over 153,000 beneficiaries.

Captain Stewart makes history as the first Navy Nurse Corps officer to lead the medical center. She previously served as executive officer of the USNS Comfort hospital ship and is familiar with the base, having worked at the Camp Lejeune medical center from 2018 to 2021.

Looking ahead, one of Stewart's immediate priorities will be overseeing the medical center’s operating rooms, which are scheduled to reopen next month following extensive HVAC and infrastructure repairs.