Fishing advocacy groups step into lawsuit to protect expanded recreational access for South Atlantic red snapper

Two major fishing advocacy groups have stepped into a federal lawsuit to protect expanded recreational access for the upcoming South Atlantic red snapper season.

The American Sportfishing Association and the Coastal Conservation Association jointly filed a motion to intervene in a case filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court. The legal battle centers on a landmark pilot program that grants exempted fishing permits to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. These permits allow the states to extend their recreational seasons while testing localized data collection models.

Commercial fishing groups sued earlier this month to block the expansion, claiming it bypasses federal safeguards against overfishing. Sportfishing advocates argue that state-led management is necessary to modernize regulations and prevent the return of restrictive one- and two-day federal seasons.