Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishing advocacy groups step into lawsuit to protect expanded recreational access for South Atlantic red snapper

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.

Two major fishing advocacy groups have stepped into a federal lawsuit to protect expanded recreational access for the upcoming South Atlantic red snapper season.

The American Sportfishing Association and the Coastal Conservation Association jointly filed a motion to intervene in a case filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court. The legal battle centers on a landmark pilot program that grants exempted fishing permits to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. These permits allow the states to extend their recreational seasons while testing localized data collection models.

Commercial fishing groups sued earlier this month to block the expansion, claiming it bypasses federal safeguards against overfishing. Sportfishing advocates argue that state-led management is necessary to modernize regulations and prevent the return of restrictive one- and two-day federal seasons.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston