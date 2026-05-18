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ENC shelter establishes After-Hours Pet Food Pantry

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT

The Carteret County Humane Society has established a new After-Hours Pet Food Pantry to help pet owners facing financial hardships outside of traditional business hours.

Located at the shelter facility at 853 Hibbs Road in Newport, this initiative was made possible through the efforts of local volunteer Nan Britton. The emergency pantry provides complimentary dog and cat food to ensure families can properly feed their animals during times of crisis.

Because the resource relies entirely on community generosity, the shelter is asking for donations of unopened pet food and treats, which can be dropped off directly at the Hibbs Road location.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston