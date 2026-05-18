ENC shelter establishes After-Hours Pet Food Pantry

The Carteret County Humane Society has established a new After-Hours Pet Food Pantry to help pet owners facing financial hardships outside of traditional business hours.

Located at the shelter facility at 853 Hibbs Road in Newport, this initiative was made possible through the efforts of local volunteer Nan Britton. The emergency pantry provides complimentary dog and cat food to ensure families can properly feed their animals during times of crisis.

Because the resource relies entirely on community generosity, the shelter is asking for donations of unopened pet food and treats, which can be dropped off directly at the Hibbs Road location.